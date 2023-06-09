HamberMenu
Rescued tiger cubs moved into new enclosure at Tirupati zoo

New enclosure has a night house, paddock and bathtub facility to beat the scorching summer heat

June 09, 2023 03:01 am | Updated 03:01 am IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
The tiger cubs in their new enclosure at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Tirupati on Thursday.

The tiger cubs in their new enclosure at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three tiger cubs rescued from Nallamala forest and shifted to the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Tirupati are hale and healthy and have been moved into a new enclosure on Thursday.

The cubs, aged about five months, had to be kept in a special room after the death of a sibling cub recently, reportedly due to liver and kidney ailments.

Based on instructions from the Chief Wildlife Warden, the three cubs were immediately moved out to avoid the spread of infection.

The new enclosure has a night house, paddock and bathtub facility to beat the scorching summer heat.

An expert advisory committee that monitored the shifting of the cubs into the new block expressed satisfaction with the way they got accustomed to the new environment, food and medication.

Wooden planks have been arranged in the enclosure for them to play around and ensure physical fitness.

The cubs will be moved to a bigger chamber after three months, the Zoo curator said.

