ADVERTISEMENT

Rescued tiger cubs likely to be shifted to a zoo

March 07, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - BAIRLOOTY (NANDYAL DIST.)

FOREST OFFICIALS TRY TO REUNITE MOTHER AND CUBS

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

The four tiger cubs at the Veterinary Hospital of Forest Department at Bairlooty in Nandyal District on Tuesday. | Photo Credit:

Officials of the Forest Department waited for the mother of four tiger cubs at Pedda Gummadapuram village till Tuesday evening, but in vain and are now contemplating shifting the litter to Hyderabad or Tirupati Zoo till the cubs can be rehabilitated in the wild once they are self-reliant.

Following all Standard Operating Procedures of the National Tiger Conservation Authority of India, Forest Range Officer Mohhammed Hayyat of Bairlooty and his team reviewed all the camera traps to track the movement of the mother tiger and to find out its whereabouts to reunite the cubs with the mother.

According to a statement by the Atmakur NSTR Project Tiger Monitoring Committee at Bairlooty Veterinary Care Centre in the Atmakur Wildlife Division, where the cubs have been temporarily housed, while the final decision on the shifting was likely to be taken in a day or two, animal handlers and veterinarians from Sri Venkateswara Zoo, Tirupati arrived at Bairlooty and checked the health of the cubs, and all of them were found to be very healthy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A relatively large size of litter for a tigress, which usually gives birth to two to seven cubs in one litter, these cubs (just above 2 months old) depend on mother’s milk only. The committee has been of the opinion to reunite the cubs with the mother.

Atmakur Division Forest officials had a sleepless night on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday as the survival of the cubs without their mother was crucial. The location of finding these cubs was Guvvalakuntla-B Reserve Forest, compartment No. 827 and they prayed that these cuties do not develop health issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US