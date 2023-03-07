Rescued tiger cubs likely to be shifted to a zoo

March 07, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - BAIRLOOTY (NANDYAL DIST.)

Officials of the Forest Department waited for the mother of four tiger cubs at Pedda Gummadapuram village till Tuesday evening, but in vain and are now contemplating shifting the litter to Hyderabad or Tirupati Zoo till the cubs can be rehabilitated in the wild once they are self-reliant.

Following all Standard Operating Procedures of the National Tiger Conservation Authority of India, Forest Range Officer Mohhammed Hayyat of Bairlooty and his team reviewed all the camera traps to track the movement of the mother tiger and to find out its whereabouts to reunite the cubs with the mother.

According to a statement by the Atmakur NSTR Project Tiger Monitoring Committee at Bairlooty Veterinary Care Centre in the Atmakur Wildlife Division, where the cubs have been temporarily housed, while the final decision on the shifting was likely to be taken in a day or two, animal handlers and veterinarians from Sri Venkateswara Zoo, Tirupati arrived at Bairlooty and checked the health of the cubs, and all of them were found to be very healthy.

A relatively large size of litter for a tigress, which usually gives birth to two to seven cubs in one litter, these cubs (just above 2 months old) depend on mother’s milk only. The committee has been of the opinion to reunite the cubs with the mother.

Atmakur Division Forest officials had a sleepless night on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday as the survival of the cubs without their mother was crucial. The location of finding these cubs was Guvvalakuntla-B Reserve Forest, compartment No. 827 and they prayed that these cuties do not develop health issues.