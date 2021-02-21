Rescued Leopard cat dies of internal injuries: DFO

The Leopard cat that died while undergoing treatment in Rajamahendravaram.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

21 February 2021 22:09 IST

‘It battled for life for two days after being brought to Rajamahendravaram on Feb. 11’

The sub-adult Leopard cat (Prinailurus bengalensis) that had been rescued by the villagers and wildlife management authorities in the Rampa Agency in East Godavari district on February 11, died two days later due to major internal injuries while undergoing treatment offered by a team led by veterinarian Andra Phaneendra in Rajamahendravaram.

After rescuing the animal, the villagers of Pandiri Maamidkota had informed the authorities concerned, who shifted it to Rajamahendravaram for further treatment.

“The Leopard cat was subjected to some physical attack. Medical examination had revealed some internal injuries. It died after battling for life for two days,” C. Selvam, Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife - Rajamahendravaram), told The Hindu.

“The animal had suffered paralytic stroke in its hind legs due to internal injuries. Though it initially showed symptoms of recovery and was able to take food, it did not sustain it in the later stage of the treatment,” said Dr. Phaneendra, who was one of the doctors who carried out post-mortem.

Dr. Phaneendra further said the animal, aged below one, had suffered some major physical injuries before it entered the village.

“After conducting post-mortem on the Nagaravanam campus of the wildlife wing in Rajamahendravaram, it was buried on February 13 as the species falls under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The is no possibility to preserve the carcass as a specimen for future reference,” Mr. Selvam said.

As per records available with the Forest Department, the Papikonda National Park is home to the Leopard cat.