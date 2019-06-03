Rescued girl turns over a new leaf

A 17-year-old girl from Jharkhand was in a deep distress when she was rescued by HELP NGO from Martur two years ago. The girl, Sukumaya ran away from her home in Ranchi after her father died and mother left her to fend for herself.

After a two-year stay in the rescue home, Swadhargreh here, she has turned over a new leaf by getting a job at chalk-manufacturing unit and entered into a wedlock with a construction worker P. Srinivas from Sujatanagar here. Among others, State Women’s commission member T.Rama Devi and HELP Programme Officer B.V. Sagar were present. Ms Rama Devi presented gifts, including new clothes, to the newly-wed couple on Sunday.