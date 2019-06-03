Andhra Pradesh

Rescued girl turns over a new leaf

State women’s commission member T. Rama Devi presents marriage gifts to the girl, in Ongole.

State women’s commission member T. Rama Devi presents marriage gifts to the girl, in Ongole.   | Photo Credit: KommuriSrinivas

more-in

She gets a job and marries construction worker

A 17-year-old girl from Jharkhand was in a deep distress when she was rescued by HELP NGO from Martur two years ago. The girl, Sukumaya ran away from her home in Ranchi after her father died and mother left her to fend for herself.

After a two-year stay in the rescue home, Swadhargreh here, she has turned over a new leaf by getting a job at chalk-manufacturing unit and entered into a wedlock with a construction worker P. Srinivas from Sujatanagar here. Among others, State Women’s commission member T.Rama Devi and HELP Programme Officer B.V. Sagar were present. Ms Rama Devi presented gifts, including new clothes, to the newly-wed couple on Sunday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 3:13:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/rescued-girl-turns-over-a-new-leaf/article27408163.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY