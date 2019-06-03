Rescued girl turns over a new leaf

A 17-year-old girl from Jharkhand was in a deep distress when she was rescued by HELP NGO from Martur two years ago. The girl, Sukumaya ran away from her home in Ranchi after her father died and mother left her to fend for herself.
After a two-year stay in the rescue home, Swadhargreh here, she has turned over a new leaf by getting a job at chalk-manufacturing unit and entered into a wedlock with a construction worker P. Srinivas from Sujatanagar here. Among others, State Women’s commission member T.Rama Devi and HELP Programme Officer B.V. Sagar were present. Ms Rama Devi presented gifts, including new clothes, to the newly-wed couple on Sunday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.