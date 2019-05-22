Rescued girl shines in SSC exam

A 15-year-old girl from a remote village called Kumarole in Prakasam district, who with the help of her classmates resisted her parents’ attempts to get her married two years ago, has now overcome another challenge by successfully clearing her SSC examinations with a good GPA.

Determined to succeed in academics, the girl, Upalapatti Khasimbi, confided in her close friends that her parents were going to marry her off the very next day to a 28-year-old man from Islampet in Ongole. Khasimbi was just 13 years old then.

Her classmates soon spread the word, and with the help of HELP Girls’ Advocacy Alliance, staged a demonstration outside the local police station on July 26, 2017, following which the Kumarole police went to Podili to rescue the girl. The police arrived in the nick of time to stop the wedding of the girl, who was then studying in Class VIII.

The girl has now passed the SSC with flying colours, with a GPA of 9.3. “After completing higher studies, I will become a schoolteacher,” said the confident girl.

Govt. steps in

Praising the girl’s indomitable spirit, Prakasam District Education Officer V.S. Subba Rao assured her that the government would arrange for her admission into a state-run residential junior college to pursue higher studies.

“'It is a rewarding moment for HELP too, which rescued the girl and arranged for her to stay in a rescue home, before joining her back in the Zilla Parishad school in Kumarole after taking an undertaking from her parents to allow her to study,” said HELP Programme Officer B.V. Sagar.