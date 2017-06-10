Rescued children to resume education

“I want to become a police officer and send children to school,” asserted four-year-old Prashanthi, redefining the duties of the Police Department. This profound impact on the girl stems from the fact that she was rescued by the ‘Mahila and Balaa Rakshak’ team of Tirupati Urban Police and will be joining several others in pursuing her education from this academic year.

Another girl K. Gouri, who used to sweep wine outlets along with her sister, will also continue her studies.

A total of 224 children, some of them orphans, semi-orphans or hailing from economically poor background, will study in government schools and colleges, thanks to the intervention of the Police Department.

Root causes

With a rise in offences against children, particularly instances of molestation, child labour, begging and marriage, police officials decided to focus on the prevention aspect and studied the reasons behind the same. “For the past one year, several such cases were reported prompting us to look at the root cause of the issue. Lack of education among parents, children living with guardians, social and financial backwardness have been identified as some of the factors. To address this, we have teamed up with United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef) to develop a roadmap and ‘Mahila and Balaa Rakshak’ (MBR) teams are an offshoot,” maintained R. Jayalakshmi, Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban).

Speaking during a programme, aimed at initiating the rescued children into their respective school settings for this academic year, Ms. Jayalakshmi said that they had identified several children with the help from MBR teams and would continue the same with convergence from government agencies.

“Besides this, we have divided the children according to the teams. Forty-eight officials, working in eight teams (four mobile), will act as guardians to the children and periodically check their progress in schools and colleges. The entire process will be recorded as follow-up is quite necessary in such cases to prevent the young minds from going back to their previous lives,” she added.

Collector’s assurance

Chittoor District Collector P.S. Pradyumna, who presided over the programme, said that a ‘Coordination Committee’ of officials from various departments would be set up and stressed on the need for conducting such interventions across the district. “We will also set up a ‘one-stop centre’ in Tirupati, for dealing with women and children issues, mainly due to the presence of floating population and the crimes that could arise due to it. ‘Urban Children Deprived Home’ will also be established in the temple city, to cater to the needs of rescued children. How will a society progress if it cannot take care of children,” he remarked.

Mr. Pradyumna further warned those running illegal orphanages, using children as labour and for begging, and marriage etc., and said that severe action would be taken against them. He also urged the Education Department to keep a check on dropouts.

Unicef representative Murali asserted that the best way to protect a child, hailing from such vulnerable backgrounds, was to provide education and called for concerted efforts from various government agencies with a focus on the rescue, protection and rehabilitation measures. Later, the officials distributed school bags and other items to the children.