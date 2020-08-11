Rescued AP boy wants to become Army officer

Police will take care of the education of Srinivas, says DGP

B. Srinivas, who was missing and was rescued by the police from a Child Care Institution (CCI) in Vijayawada, dreams of becoming an Army officer and serve the nation.

Srinivas, a native of Palakol Town, left home when he was five-year-old. He was traced in Vijayawada railway station by an NGO, and was kept in the CCI since then.

The AP Police and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) police, who organised ‘Operation Muskaan’ from July 14 to 20 across the State, rescued Srinivas and reunited him with his family.

Palakol Town CI Ch. Anjaneyulu and other officials visited the house of Srinivas and enquired about his welfare.

They handed over new clothes and books to the boy. The boy’s mother, Sri Lalitha, said Srinivas was staying at home and preparing for the next class.

“Following the directions of Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao and SP K. Narayan Naik, we are following the case. The boy is in good health and is mingling with his family members,” Mr. Anjaneyulu said.

“As per the wish of Ms. Sri Lalitha and her son, we will admit the boy in a local school and provide education. Srinivas is showing lot of interest on studies,” said Narsapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P. Nageswara Rao.

“Recently, I was moved with the death of an Army officer (Col. Santosh Babu) at Ladakh. I was disturbed over the frequent encounters at the Line of Control (LoC). I want to join the Army and serve the nation,” Srinivas told The Hindu.