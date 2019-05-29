Requesting Centre for SCS does not mean begging: Kolusu

YSRCP leader Kolusu Parthasarathi has said that the party will fight at any extent to protect the interests of the State if it is discriminated by the Centre.

Referring to the party’s stand on granting of Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh, the Penamaluru MLA-elect told the media on Tuesday that the YSRCP had its own ways of pursuing the demand.

“We will leave no stone unturned that everything the State deserves is sanctioned to it. Requesting the Centre for thr SCS doesn’t mean that we will beg for it. We will keep reminding the Centre of the demand and mount pressure gradually. If we sense that the State is being discriminated, the YSRCP will never hesitate to put up a fight,” Mr. Parthasarathi said, adding that Chief Minister-designate Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to offer the best governance and fulfil the promises he has made to people.

TDP rout

Answering a query the TDP’s rout in the State, Mr. Parthasarathi blamed it on N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh. He said that the YSRCP would not resort to attacks against anybody but would react if the TDP conspired to halt the development of the State.

Speaking about the swearing-in ceremony, Mr. Parthasarathi said that the YSRCP would not splurge ‘hundreds of crores of rupees like Mr. Naidu did in 2014’. “Every penny counts. We will spend the public money responsibly,” he said.

‘Krishna will be named after NTR’

Responding to a question, Mr. Parthasarathi said that Mr. Jagan would keep his promise of renaming Krishna district after TDP founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao.

During his padayatra at NTR’s native village Nimmakuru in April last year, Mr. Jagan announced that he would rename Krishna district after the TDP founder if voted to power.