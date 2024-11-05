Requested ₹130 crore from Centre for the development of Vijayawada GGH: Vijayawada MP Chinni

Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in NTR district will be developed to improve the services being provided to the people, and all Anganwadi centres will get a building of their own with clean kitchens, says Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, aka Chinni.

Presiding over the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting for the first time at the Collectorate in Vijayawada on Tuesday, November 5, the MP said that he has already requested the Centre to allocate ₹130 crore for the development of the Vijayawada Government General Hospital.

Enquiring about the implementation of the 35 schemes and developmental programmes in the district, Mr. Sivanath said officials from all the departments should work in coordination to ensure their successful implementation. He also discussed the work to be taken up in all 16 mandals and 289 gram panchayats in the next financial year with District In-charge Collector Nidhi Meena, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ram Mohan Rao and other MLAs.

He asked the officials to raise awareness about skill development programmes and job fairs among the people. He congratulated them on achieving a good success rate in the implementation of the PM Mudra Yojana.

“Priority should be given to organising mango markets, use of drones in agriculture sector, laying of roads in areas with poor connectivity, development of drains, having a playground in every school,” he said.

He added that the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRD) in Hyderabad is conducting training and certification programmes. A NIRD cluster will come up in Tiruvuru soon, he said.

Later, Tiruvuru MLA K. Srinivasa Rao and Jaggayyapeta MLA Sriram Rajagopal brought to the MP’s attention the various opportunities for development their constituencies hold and the issues that need to be sorted out. The MP asked the MLAs and officials to bring to his attention any issues regarding funds and assured them that he would bring the same to the Centre’s attention.

