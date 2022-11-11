Republican Party of India extends support to farmers’ agitation in favour of Amaravati as sole capital of Andhra Pradesh

The RPI, during its South India Conference in Tirupati, resolves to strengthen it ahead of 2024 polls

Republican Party of India national president Deepak Bhau Nikalje and other leaders releasing a brochure at the party’s South India Conference in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Republican Party of India (RPI) has extended support to the agitation by farmers comprising Dalits, tribals and those from the downtrodden sections of the society to retain Amaravati as the single capital of Andhra Pradesh. The party has resolved to make a demand to the State government in this regard.

The party, during its South India Conference that began here on November 11 (Friday), decided to strengthen it as a ‘force to reckon with’ in the 2024 general elections. Party national President Deepak Bhau Nikalje (Maharashtra), general secretary Mohanlal Patil (Madhya Pradesh), vice-president Boddu Kalyan Rao (Andhra Pradesh), secretary Prakash (Kerala) and South India president P. Anjaiah were among others who took part in the programme.

The party leaders demanded that the governments of the southern Indian States should provide two acres of cultivable land to every poor family. Mr. Anjaiah demanded that the Centre should not give away the public sector undertakings (PSUs) to corporate entities, saying that it would have a bearing on the reservation being provided to the downtrodden sections of the society in jobs.

The State governments should refrain from diverting funds from the SC/ST Sub-Plan as it is hampering development of the targeted communities, they said.

Party’s State presidents S. David Raj (Andhra Pradesh), Arif Hussain (Telangana), A.B. Hosamani (Karnataka), Krishna Kumar (Tamil Nadu), J. Prasanna Kumar (Puducherry), A. Hamid Khan (Kerala) also took part in the programme.