GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Republic Day fervour grips Rayalaseema districts

Collectors narrate success stories related to various welfare schemes; appreciation letters presented to government employees in recognition of their services

January 26, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Collector A. Shanmohan presenting a letter of appreciation to Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Chittoor on Friday.

Collector A. Shanmohan presenting a letter of appreciation to Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy at the 75th Republic Day celebrations in Chittoor on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Patriotic fervour and cultural programmes marked the 75th Republic Day celebrations in the Rayalaseema districts on January 26 (Friday).

In Chittoor, Collector Sagili Shanmohan unfurled the Tricolor and inspected the guard of honour at the Police Parade Grounds. He said that the women’s self-help groups (SHGs) had posted several success stories in Chittoor district. “The government’s ambitious housing schemes are progressing at a remarkable pace, making Chittoor stand in the number one spot. The district administration is focussing on drinking water supply to all urban and rural areas, while the farm sector is making good progress,” he said.

Later, the Collector distributed benefits worth ₹1,897 crore to the beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes. Eleven government departments showcased tableaux, depicting the progress. The Collector presented appreciation letters to the government staff in recognition of their services.

In Nellore, Collector M. Hari Narayanan hoisted the Tricolor at the Police Parade Grounds. After inspecting the guard of honour, he said the dairy and fisheries development were being given top priority in the district. He said that during the moratorium period, the fishermen were provided with the required relief by the government.

In Annamayya district, in-charge Collector Farman Ahmed Khan hoisted the national flag at the Police Parade Grounds at Rayachoti. He said the newly formed district had proven to be a viable hub for horticulture crops. “Due importance is being given to promotion the micro-irrigation schemes and farmers are being supported through Rythu Barossa Kendras,” he said.

At Puttaparthi of Sri Sathya Sai district, Collector Arun Babu unfurled the Tricolor. He emphasised the need for strengthening the use of drip and sprinkler irrigation methods to face the rainshadow conditions. He sought the public to make use of the welfare schemes.

In Anantapur, Collector M. Gowthami hoisted the national flag at the Police Parade Grounds. She said that 542 health camps were organised in the first phase of the Jagananna Suraksha in the district.

Referring to the drought situation, the Collector said that Anantapur recorded a rainfall deficit of 36.3% in 2023, while the groundwater table plummeted by 5.27 meters when compared to that of May 2023. She said all steps were being taken to safeguard the interests of farmers.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / Republic Day

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.