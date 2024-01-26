Republic Day fervour grips Rayalaseema districts

January 26, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Patriotic fervour and cultural programmes marked the 75th Republic Day celebrations in the Rayalaseema districts on January 26 (Friday).

In Chittoor, Collector Sagili Shanmohan unfurled the Tricolor and inspected the guard of honour at the Police Parade Grounds. He said that the women’s self-help groups (SHGs) had posted several success stories in Chittoor district. “The government’s ambitious housing schemes are progressing at a remarkable pace, making Chittoor stand in the number one spot. The district administration is focussing on drinking water supply to all urban and rural areas, while the farm sector is making good progress,” he said.

Later, the Collector distributed benefits worth ₹1,897 crore to the beneficiaries of various government welfare schemes. Eleven government departments showcased tableaux, depicting the progress. The Collector presented appreciation letters to the government staff in recognition of their services.

In Nellore, Collector M. Hari Narayanan hoisted the Tricolor at the Police Parade Grounds. After inspecting the guard of honour, he said the dairy and fisheries development were being given top priority in the district. He said that during the moratorium period, the fishermen were provided with the required relief by the government.

In Annamayya district, in-charge Collector Farman Ahmed Khan hoisted the national flag at the Police Parade Grounds at Rayachoti. He said the newly formed district had proven to be a viable hub for horticulture crops. “Due importance is being given to promotion the micro-irrigation schemes and farmers are being supported through Rythu Barossa Kendras,” he said.

At Puttaparthi of Sri Sathya Sai district, Collector Arun Babu unfurled the Tricolor. He emphasised the need for strengthening the use of drip and sprinkler irrigation methods to face the rainshadow conditions. He sought the public to make use of the welfare schemes.

In Anantapur, Collector M. Gowthami hoisted the national flag at the Police Parade Grounds. She said that 542 health camps were organised in the first phase of the Jagananna Suraksha in the district.

Referring to the drought situation, the Collector said that Anantapur recorded a rainfall deficit of 36.3% in 2023, while the groundwater table plummeted by 5.27 meters when compared to that of May 2023. She said all steps were being taken to safeguard the interests of farmers.