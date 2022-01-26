Republic Day celebrations | A.P. Government announces 13 new districts

The total tally of districts in the State will go up to 26

The State Government announced the formation of 13 districts at Republic Day celebrations on January 26. The new districts will come into force from Ugadi, the Telugu new year. Secondly, in an apparent manner, the Government has hinted that there is no scope for upward revision of fitment. Strikingly, there was no mention of three Capitals issue in the Governor’s speech at the Republic Day celebrations. Neither was there a mention of abolition of Legislative Council.

The government also chose to drop the “PM Kisan” words from Rythu Bharosa financial assistance. The Central Government has categorically stated that ‘PM Kisan’ being a central government scheme, cannot be clubbed with the State government schemes.

Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan unfurled the tricolour flag at IGMC Stadium Complex. The Governor said that in order to fulfil the promises made by the YSRCP party in its election manifesto, of good governance and efficient delivery of services, the State is said to have an additional 13 districts from the auspicious day of Ugadi.

Two Districts will be exclusively for the Tribal population.

The government has asserted that 23% fitment would be given to the employees, who served a strike notice.

The Governor, referring to employees’ welfare, said that the government has given the best possible Pay Revision Commission (PRC) in the present circumstances.

“Let nothing come between the government and its employees. Together we should work towards serving the people of this State,” he said.

The Governor said that in a first of its kind initiative in the country, the government is extending YSR Rythu Bharosa assistance of ₹13,500 per year in three instalments to each farmer. He noted that as of January 26, a total of ₹19,126 crores has been distributed as Rythu Bharosa assistance

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and others were present at the event.