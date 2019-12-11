Upset over reprimand, student runs away from veda patasala in Krishna District

A student of Sri Vyagra Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Veda Patasala, Gowripeddi Bharadwaja Durga Varun Sarma (14), has gone missing from the school, located at Agiripalli in Krishna district.

A few days ago, the school staff reportedly reprimanded Varun Sarma for being lax in studies. Upset over this, the student escaped from the school on Tuesday, and the management lodged a complaint in Agiripalli police station.

Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivas, who is monitoring the case said Varun Sarma, son of Gowripeddy Murali, is a native of Guntur district, and was studying vedam in the school.

Apparently, Varun Sarma wrote two letters seeking apology from his teachers and said he will return to the school after reaching a good position.

“We registered a ‘boy missing’ case and alerted veda patasalas and police stations across the State. Police are searching at all temples, bus and railway stations and at the houses of Varun Sarma’s relatives,” the DSP said.