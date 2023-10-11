Reprieve for Naidu in A.P. High Court in Amaravati Inner Ring Road and Angallu violence cases

October 11, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has restrained the Crime Investigation Department (CID) from taking former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu into custody in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road (IRR) alignment case till October 16.

The court has also directed the CID not to arrest him in the case related to the violence at Angallu in Annamayya district till October 12.

Justice K. Suresh Reddy issued interim orders to that effect on October 11 (Wednesday) while disposing of the anticipatory bail petitions filed by Mr. Naidu upon a submission made by his advocate Dammalapati Srinivas that his client would cooperate in the investigation of the case.

Advocate-General S. Sriram opposed the grant of bail in the IRR case, saying that a Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant was pending in the ACB Court. The High Court would hear the bail petition in the Angallu case on October 12.

While restraining the CID from detaining Mr. Naidu in these cases, the Judge directed that the ACB Court keep the PT warrants in abeyance till he completed dealing with the matters.

The hearing of the PT warrant in the FiberNet scam case in the ACB Court had been posted to October 12 for further hearing.

Mr. Naidu is currently lodged in the central prison in Rajamahendravaram on being remanded by the Vijayawada ACB Court till October 19 in the skill development case, which is in the process of adjudication by the Supreme Court.It is scheduled for further hearing on October 13.

