Representatives of four States find place in the 24-member new TTD Trust Board

August 26, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The newly-formed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has representatives not only from Andhra Pradesh but also from four neighbouring States.

While a majority of the nominees belong to Andhra Pradesh, the Government of Maharashtra is successful in securing four berths in the board as against three each by the governments of Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and two by Karnataka.

Six of the 24-member trustees have retained their berths in the coveted board, and they include Milind Keshav Narvekar, Ketan Desai and Bora Saurabh from Maharashtra; S. Shankar and Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan from Tamil Nadu; and S.R. Viswanatha Reddy, an MLA from Yelahanka in Karnataka.

G. Sita Reddy, wife of Chevella Member of Parliament Ranjit Reddy, president of the Suryapeta Bar Association Pamula Rami Reddy, and P. Sarath Chandra Reddy represent Telangana.

In addition to the member-trustees, Endowments Department’s Special Chief Secretary and Commissioner, Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) Chairman, and TTD Executive Officer will be the ex officio members.

This is the third trust board announced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after coming to power in the State.

While Y.V. Subba Reddy, maternal uncle of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has been at the helm of the two previous boards, Tirupati legislator B. Karunakar Reddy is the Chairman of the newly-formed trust board.

Talking to The Hindu, Mr. Karunakar Reddy said that the TTD was in touch with the new nominees for organising the oath-taking ceremony.

He did not rule out the possibility of the members preferring various dates for taking the oath as the issue pertained to their beliefs, sentiments and, of course, availability.