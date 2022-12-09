Reports that Centre took back ₹982 crore from Andhra Pradesh are baseless: Finance Minister Buggana

December 09, 2022 11:16 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said in a press release that it was all lies concocted by pro-TDP media to malign the YSR Congress government.

V. Raghavendra

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy launched a broadside against a section of the media which reported the other day that the Central government took back about ₹982 crore given by it to Andhra Pradesh (A. P.) towards its share of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and other payments due to the State. 

He said in a press release that it was all lies concocted by pro-TDP media to malign the YSR Congress (YSRC) government.

“It is true that we have severe financial constraints but saying that the government is not in a position to even pay salaries and pensions is nothing but blowing the issue out of proportion,” he observed. 

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said that the TDP government had emptied the coffers, which created a major trouble for the present dispensation. 

Nevertheless, the YSRC government has not done away with the welfare schemes in spite of its financial woes that were compounded by the coronavirus pandemic. It was paying salaries and pensions within the first week of every month and in ten days in exceptional circumstances. 

