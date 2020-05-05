Andhra Pradesh

Reports on social media about Class X exams fake: official

‘Students should rely only on official announcements’

Commissioner, Department of School Education, V. China Veerabhadrudu has asked people not to believe reports in the social media that Class X exams would begin from May 15.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr. Veerabhadrudu said the public exams had been postponed due to the lockdown necessitated by the outbreak of the pandemic. He said such false propaganda would add to the confusion of the students and their parents and warned of strict action against those who resorted to such a move.

He said students and parents should not panic and rely only on official announcement made by the department.

