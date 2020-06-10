Andhra Pradesh

Reports on farmers’ suicide during lockdown baseless: Kannababu

‘Several govt. initiatives have provided relief to the distressed lot’

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu on Wednesday said that the YSRCP government granted ex gratia to the next of kin of the 391 farmers whose suicide was hushed up during the TDP term.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Kannababu, while admitting that 24 farmers had committed suicide since January 2020, brushed aside the allegation that 20 farmers had taken the extreme step during the lockdown period alone.

“Basing on the official data available, the campaign being run by a section of media and the TDP on farmers’ suicide during the lockdown period is false,” the Minister said.

“The State government has procured crops worth of ₹7,452 crore, including 32 lakh tones of paddy worth ₹5,345 crore. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ensured release of payment of ₹4,256 crore to the farmers towards procurement of yield,” said Mr. Kannababu.

‘Bills kept pending by TDP cleared’

“It was the TDP government headed by N. Chandrababu Naidu that did not pay ₹960 crore to the paddy farmers and ₹552 crore to the farmers towards procurement of seed from them. However, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had cleared all the pending bills. Such initiatives have rescued the farmers in distress,” Mr. Kannababu asserted.

Referring to efforts to check supply of fake seed, he said, “The State government will seize the seed being sold at higher prices by the companies. In case fake seed is found to have been sold, the entire seed quantity will be seized.”

He further stated that 80% work on upgrading electricity feeders had been completed to ensure power supply for nine hours to the agriculture sector.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 11:32:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/reports-on-farmers-suicide-during-lockdown-baseless-kannababu/article31798745.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY