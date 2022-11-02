Reports of ₹17 lakh crore investment flown out of Andhra Pradesh is baseless, says official

‘107 mega industries have set up units in the State from June 2019 till date with an aggregate investment of ₹46,002 crore’

Director of Industries G. Srijana has dismissed as baseless the ongoing campaign in social media that investments amounting to ₹17 lakh crore have flown out of Andhra Pradesh in the last three and a half years. “The government has, in fact, converted many investment proposals into reality,” she said.

A total of 107 mega industries have set up their units from June 2019 till date with an aggregate investment of ₹46,002 crore in the State. The MSME sector has an investment flow of ₹14,656 crore during the period, she said.

“Investments of ₹91,244 crore are in the pipeline,” said Ms. Srijana in a rejoinder to the misinformation campaign purportedly unleashed by some vested interests.

Incentives were being given to 45 large and mega industries which evinced interest in foraying into the State.

“Reports that some companies in the KIA Group (which has a manufacturing plant in Sri Satya Sai district) preferred to move to Chennai and Hyderabad were also not true. KIA Motors is in an expansion mode with an outlay of ₹400 crore,” she said.

Foundation for Adani Data Centre would be laid soon by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The government is going the whole hog in promoting the State as an ideal destination for investments. The results would be seen sooner than later, Ms. Srijana added.