Report says Anandaiah’s eye drops harmful: govt. to HC

VIJAYAWADA

21 June 2021 20:19 IST

The government informed a Division Bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N. Jayasurya on Monday that B. Anandaiah’s eye drops, touted to be an effective remedy for dangerously low levels of oxygen in COVID-19 patients, contain some harmful substances as per laboratory reports.

The Government Pleader informed the court that the eye drops were tested by five laboratories and one of them indicated harm to the eyes, and further analysis might be required to consider giving permission for their usage by the public.

The court asked the reports to be submitted to it and posted the matter for next hearing on July 1.

The court earlier gave its nod for distribution of P, L, F and K formulations of Mr. Anandaiah but sought evidence for the claims of safety and efficacy of the eye drops.