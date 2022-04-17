Andhra Pradesh: report on death of newborn babies awaited

14 instances reported from government hospital in a week’s time; kin blame doctors

There is a hushed silence in S.V.R.R. Government General Hospital with the stakeholders waiting with bated breath for the report on the reported death of 14 newborn babies in a week’s time.

At a recent meeting with the district medical officials and the hospital authorities, Additional Director (MCH) Anil Kumar had sought a report on the issue.

The inquiry was necessitated with the parents and relatives of the deceased accusing the duty doctors of negligence.

Indicating his displeasure over the “alarming” mortality rate of the newborns, Dr. Anil Kumar advised those on duty to exercise caution in handling cases or face action.