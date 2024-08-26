ADVERTISEMENT

Report of probe into TDR bonds scam will be out by September, says Andhra Pradesh Minister

Published - August 26, 2024 07:55 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Municipal Administration P. Narayana addressing a review meeting with officials of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation and Tirupati Urban Development Authority, in Tirupati on Monday.

The State government has constituted a committee to probe the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds scam in the Tirupati Municipal Corporation, and the illegalities would be brought to light by the end of September, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P. Narayana said.

Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Saturday, the Minister said that the TDR bonds scam involved thousands of crores of rupees. “After we get the full-fledged report from the investigating committee, further action will be taken,” he said.

The Minister said that it has come to the notice of the government that under the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the YSR Congress Party leaders facilitated new appointments in corporations and municipalities all over the State to get their requirements done through illegal means. “We have an action plan to address all the pressing problems in the civic bodies in the coming six months,” Mr. Narayana said.

Later, he held a review meeting with authorities of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation and the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) at the latter’s meeting hall. The Minister discussed ongoing development works with the officials, which included planned projects, pending funds, and related matters, followed by a presentation.

He highlighted the need for concerted efforts towards development, underscoring the State government’s proactive approach in conducting reviews via video conference with Municipal Commissioners.

Admitting that there were financial constraints, Mr. Narayana assured that efforts were under way to procure funds from the Central government. He sought meticulous planning and prioritisation in allocating existing funds to crucial public development works.

Mr. Narayana also disclosed that an investigation had begun into the alleged misappropriation of funds in the Tirupati Municipal Corporation.

