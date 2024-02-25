February 25, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KADIRI (Sri Sathya Sai District)

In a rare find, a replica of a palm leaf manuscript made using a 150-year-old handmade paper was discovered in Kadiri of Sri Sathya Sai district in Andhra Pradesh. The manuscript belonged to the year 1474, and the artifact consisted of two thick palm leaves stored in a bamboo sheath.

Mylaram Narayanaswamy, popularly known as MyNaa Swamy, a historian based in Gorantla town of the same district, told the media here the manuscript presented the details of Sri Veeranjaneya Swamy temple at Palapati Dinna village of Nallacheruvu mandal, 13 km from Kadiri.

Patra Ramakrishna (59), the owner of a flower mundy in Kadiri town, who has the ancient material, approached MyNaa Swamy to decipher and analyze the manuscript in the replica.

“One leaf is small, and the other is large. Patra Ramakrishna is a member of the Patra caste and a native of Palapati Dinna village. With the passage of time, the original manuscript was lost,” said Mr. Swamy.

The historian found that the inscription was arranged by Praudha Devaraya II, the son of Virupaksha Raya II, from the Sangama dynasty, who ruled the Vijayanagara empire.

The inscription was written in favour of Somi Naidu, the Chief (Guru) of the Patra caste, on Magha Suddha Dwadasi (Thursday), in the Jaya Nama year of 1474.

Mr. Swamy explained that Praudha Devaraya appointed Somi Naidu as a clan chief (Guru) in the Kadiri Kutagulla area of Eramanchinadu in Penukonda Rajyam (kingdom). Patra Somi Naidu was entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the management of Siva temple and Veeranjaneya temple at Palapati Dinna.

The Siva Prasasti Palm Leaf (replica) is a large document that contained slokas about Lord Siva as Bhairaveswara, the historian said.

Mr. Swamy said that the upper part of the document features the most beautiful colour images of Bhairava, Sivalinga, and Anjaneyaswamy.

“The text is in Telugu and Sanskrit languages. Chandragiri Mallikarjuna Swamy temple near Tirupati and Veeranjaneya Swamy temple at Palapati Dinna were mentioned in the text. The Siva Prasasti document details the rituals and prasadams of Veeranjaneya Swamy,” he said.

The manuscript was written by the ancestors of Patra Ramakrishna.

It is believed that around 1870, Ranayanani Narasimha Nayudu prepared the replica made on handmade paper.

The historian said that more research was needed to bring out the complete historical facts of the ancient temple.

