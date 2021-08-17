‘Repetitive PILs would impede govt. functioning’

Vijayawada

17 August 2021 01:27 IST

A division bench of the High Court led by Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami posted a public interest litigation that challenged the formation and the mandate of Andhra Pradesh State Development Corporation (APSDC), to August 18.

Appearing for the State, senior advocate Dushyant Dave said repetitive PILs on the same subject ought not to be entertained since they were filed to impede the government’s functioning.

The Chief Justice observed that if there are repetitive petitions on the same matter, it would never end and he would pass orders after hearing the matter along with others connected thereto on August 18.

It may be noted that a PIL was filed earlier by TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu challenging the transfer of State revenues into the coffers of APSDC instead of depositing it in the Consolidated Fund of A.P.