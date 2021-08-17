Andhra Pradesh

‘Repetitive PILs would impede govt. functioning’

A division bench of the High Court led by Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami posted a public interest litigation that challenged the formation and the mandate of Andhra Pradesh State Development Corporation (APSDC), to August 18.

Appearing for the State, senior advocate Dushyant Dave said repetitive PILs on the same subject ought not to be entertained since they were filed to impede the government’s functioning.

The Chief Justice observed that if there are repetitive petitions on the same matter, it would never end and he would pass orders after hearing the matter along with others connected thereto on August 18.

It may be noted that a PIL was filed earlier by TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu challenging the transfer of State revenues into the coffers of APSDC instead of depositing it in the Consolidated Fund of A.P.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2021 1:28:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/repetitive-pils-would-impede-govt-functioning/article35948998.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY