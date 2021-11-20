‘Repeal farm laws unconditionally’

ANANTAPUR

20 November 2021 00:41 IST

PM’s announcement is with an eye on elections in Punjab and U.P.: Sailajanath

APCC president S. Sailajanath has termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of withdrawal of the three farm laws as a conditional decision aimed at facing the elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

While the Centre’s decision to enact the farm laws was flawed, the latest announcement should be seen as a victory of the farmers and farm labourers, Mr. Sailajanath told The Hindu on Friday.

“Had the BJP been pro-farmer, it would be repealed the laws unconditionally and desisted from constituting a commission to look into the MSP for the farm produce,” the Congress leader said.

“The outcome of such commissions is anybody’s guess, and this will remain as a link for bringing back the draconian laws after the elections in the two States,” he said.

In such a backdrop, the decision of the farmers to continue their strike despite the Prime Minister’s announcement was justified, Mr. Sailajanath said, and added that the protesters should watch the developments in Parliament before taking the final decision.

Padayatra

Meanwhile, CPI(M) district secretary V. Rambhupal welcomed the announcement and termed it as a victory of the farmers.

Addressing the media, he said the Rythu Sangham and the Rythu Coolie Sangham, in association with the CPI(M) and the CITU, would launch a padayatra on Saturday seeking compensation to the farmers of the district for the loss of crops due to excess rains during kharif.

“The padayatra, which will commence from Bukkarayasamudram and pass through all the mandals, will continue up to December 18,” Mr. Rambhupal said.