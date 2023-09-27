ADVERTISEMENT

Repair work of road-cum-railway bridge commenced, no changes in train schedule in Rajamahendravaram

September 27, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The 4.1 km long bridge will be closed for vehicular movements on the road till October 26 

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of the arch bridge across Godavari River at Rajamahendravaram | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The repair work of the 4.1 kilometers long road-cum-rail bridge across Godavari river commenced on Wednesday. Many critical facilities of the bridge required repair as per the recent assessment of the structural stability of the bridge that connects the erstwhile West Godavari district with the erstwhile East Godavari district between Rajamahendravaram City and Kovvur. 

East Godavari District Collector K. Madhavilatha has said that the repair work has been targeted to be completed by October 26. “₹2.1 crore is being spent on the repair work of the bridge. There will be no changes in the schedules of the train movements during the drive. However, all the vehicular movements on the roadway of the bridge have been stopped and diverted via two ways: 4th bridge and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram to enter into the Rajamahendravaram City”. The Roads and Buildings Department is executing the drive. 

Heavy vehicles

“All the heavy vehicles, mostly lorries and bus services connecting to various cities in South India, are allowed to enter the Rajamahendravaram City through Godavari’s 4th bridge - Gammon bridge. Local bus services plied by RTC will have to enter the city via Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage”, said East Godavari SP P. Jagadeesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US