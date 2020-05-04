Reopening of liquor outlets draws flak in two districts

Social distancing rules were completely ignored at liquor shops where one could find serpentine queues from the early hours of Monday. People from different walks of life strongly opposed the government’s move to reopen liquor shops and said that the very purpose of six weeks of lockdown was defeated in a single day.

A retired government official D.S.P. Lingam asked the government to close down liquor shops immediately since coronavirus would spread within notime. “Police imposed unprecedented rules and made people to stay indoors almost 42 days. Police are now posted at liquor shops to control people,” he alleged. A shop owner in Sri Balaji Textile Market B. Srinivasa Rao expressed displeasure over the delay in permissions for opening of regular shops. “The government halted economic activity but showed interest in sale of liquor through its outlets. It is absolutely unfair,” he said.

Naa Vooru-Vizianagaram founder Gummuluru Vishala urged the government to review its decision to protect the spread of COVID-19. “New cases were found in places like Srikakulam although the neighbouring district was also under green zone. So, there is a chance for positive cases in Vizianagaram district too. So, liquor shops should be closed immediately in the larger interest of the society,” she added. Vizianagaram Rotary Club Central former president Motamarri Srinivas asked the government to sell liquor to persons only after submission of their Aadhaar numbers. “The government spends huge amount on welfare schemes in spite of its financial difficulties. The public money should not be wasted on those persons since they have the purchasing capacity to buy liquor and others,” he added.

Srikakulam Citizen Forum president Baratam Kameswara Rao said that many poor families would be ruined financially with the sale of liquor.

“A large number of men will certainly harass their wives for money to buy liquor which is also sold at an exorbitant price. The government which is keen to make the State liquor-free should stop its sale instead of revising its prices,” he added.