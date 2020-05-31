Reopening of junior colleges postponed in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

31 May 2020 23:06 IST

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has said that reopening of all the junior colleges in the State has been postponed due to the COVID-19.

A statement issued by the BIE has said that as per the annual academic calendar, the junior colleges are supposed to be reopened for the academic year 2020-21 on June 1.

However, it has been postponed owing to the pandemic and the new date will be announced later, the statement said.