Andhra Pradesh

Reopening of junior colleges postponed in A.P.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has said that reopening of all the junior colleges in the State has been postponed due to the COVID-19.

A statement issued by the BIE has said that as per the annual academic calendar, the junior colleges are supposed to be reopened for the academic year 2020-21 on June 1.

However, it has been postponed owing to the pandemic and the new date will be announced later, the statement said.

