Andhra Pradesh

‘Reopen Venkateswara sugar factory’

YSRCP is yet to fulfil its poll promise: BJP

The BJP has demanded that the State government reopen Sri Venkateswara cooperative sugar factory at Gajulamandyam, saying that it was promised by the YSRCP in its election manifesto.

Established in 1974, the factory was closed down and plan were afoot to auction it in 2003-04 fiscal year, which was stopped by legal intervention from farmers.

“Though the factory was revived by the government in 2004-05 financial year, it was again closed down in 2014-15 fiscal, forcing the cane growers to depend on private sugar factories,” BJP cooperative cell State convener Akula Satish Kumar told the media here on Thursday. He recalled that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his Padayatra ahead of elections, had promised to revive the factory.

Pending salary

“A year has passed since the party assumed the office, but there has been no talks in this regard,” said Mr. Satish Kumar, adding that the factory employees had been waiting for salary for the last five years.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
