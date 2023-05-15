ADVERTISEMENT

Reopen petitions submitted in Spandana for proper follow-up action, says Vizianagaram Collector

May 15, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Nagalakshmi on Monday directed the officials to reopen the petitions submitted in the Spandana grievance programme earlier and take up follow-up action, as many petitioners were not happy with the response.

During the Spandana programme held at the Collector office here, she said that many petitioners who were not happy with the action taken by the officials on their grievances were lodging complaints again in the Jaganannaku Chebudam programme which was being monitored from Vijayawada.

“Issues have to be addressed to the satisfaction of the petitioners,” the Collector said.

Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok and District Revenue Officer M. Ganapathi Rao were among those present.

