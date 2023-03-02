Renuka criticising Jagan on Naidu’s advice: YSRCP

March 02, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - GUNTUR

The YSR Congress Party has alleged that TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu backed the criticism of former MP Renuka Chowdary against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

YSRCP leader Kothapalli Rajini Chowdary, at a press conference at the party headquarters here in Tadepalli on Thursday, blamed the TDP supremo for trying to mislead the investors who had been visiting the State on the occasion of Global Investors Summit being organised in Vizag.

She alleged that Ms. Renuka Chowdary was dancing to the tunes of Mr. Naidu.

Ms. Rajini Chowdary said Ms. Renuka Chowdary did not have any moral right to speak about the development in the State under the leadership of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The YSRCP leader said that if Ms. Renuka Chowdary contested in the 2024 general elections anywhere in the State, the YSRCP would ensure her defeat. Stating that these were not the 1994 like general elections, where the people voted based on the mere promises, the 2024 elections would be on the proven track record of the Jagan government.