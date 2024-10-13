Renowned scholar Singaraju Sachidanandam hailed for his contribution to Telugu literature at his centenary celebrations

Speakers at the centenary celebrations of noted scholar Singaraju Sachidanandam hailed his contribution to the field of Telugu literature.

National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy paid floral tributes to his portrait and released the first copy of the book titled ‘Vyasaashtakam’, authored by Dr. Sachidanandam. He hailed the scholar par excellence for his matchless intellect as well as his noble character.

Former MLA and TTD trust board ex-Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy recalled his association with Dr. Sachidandam as a ‘sincere student’ in his college days. He recalled anecdotes pertaining to his days when he emerged as a student leader under the mentorship of his ‘Guru’. Mr. Reddy turned emotional when he recalled how he had physically carried his ‘Guru’ in a palanquin as a mark of respect, and later carried his mortal remains upon his demise.

Dr. Sachidanandam’s colleague Sarvothama Rao reminisced on their collaborative work on the TTD’s scores of Telugu projects, while Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s honorary Director N. Satyanarayana Raju recalled how Dr. Sachidanandam’s entire family had significantly influenced the development of Telugu language.

TTD former Deputy Executive Officer Mouni, NSU faculty Mannava Gangadhar, and scholar Julakanti Balasubramanyam took part.

