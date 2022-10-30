Renowned educationist Dr. Neelam Narayanamma passed away

Ramesh Susarla ANANTAPUR
October 30, 2022 21:31 IST

Dr. Neelam Narayanamma

Renowned educationist and Founder of the Sri Vani Educational Society, Dr Neelam Narayanamma (95), breathed her last on October 29 (Saturday).

Born on 11 March 1927, she is survived by two sons and two daughters. She was the wife of the CPI tall leader Neelam Rajasekhara Reddy (younger brother of Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy). 

Dr Narayanamma was not only for her services as a physician but also for her social service especially towards the upliftment of Dalit girls and women in Illuru, her native village located about 40 km from Anantapur city.

CPI (M) district leaders V. Rambhupal, Obul, and CPI District Secretary C. Jaffer paid floral tributes to her on Sunday.

She was the founder of some of the prominent institutions in the city like the Guild of Service School. After completing her degree from the Government Arts College, she joined the first batch of students of Andhra Medical College.

She established orphanages, free hostel for Dalit girls and also started a school for them. She served at the Government Hospital here pro-bono decades.

She started a junior college for girls with a strength of 14 girls and went on setting up degree an PG colleges. She also loved farming and brought awareness about new techniques in cultivation in her village Illuru. 

