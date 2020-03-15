Renovation of CCC building nears completion

The Cocanada Chamber of Commerce building in Kakinada.

KAKINADA

15 March 2020 23:51 IST

We are not disturbing any wooden material used in the construction, says secretary

Renovation of the 109-year-old heritage building of the Cocanada Chamber of Commerce (CCC) is nearing completion, without any change in its architectural beauty and design.

CCC Secretary Mangayya Pantulu Paracha told The Hindu on Wednesday; “The renovation of our historical building will complete by June.

Advertising

Advertising

The renovation project is being executed as per the plan finalised by our former chairman Dantu Suryarao (passed away in 2017). The renovation has commenced in February, 2011.”

History

“We are not disturbing any wooden material used in the building construction with a precaution that the building should not miss any of its architectural features,” added Mr. Mangayya.

The red-coloured CCC building is located near the one-town police area in Kakinada.

The CCC office-bearers and members have raised ₹ 1 crore that is being spent on the renovation. In 2011, then British Deputy High Commissioner Richard Hyde has grounded the renovation task.

According to souvenir (1997), the Cocanada Chamber of Commerce was established in 1868 and ran in the offices of the British firms until a permanent building was built in 1911 during the Chairmanship of P.J. Rose.

The chamber was known as the ‘European Chamber’ as it was established by the European companies and no Indian firms were given the membership in the chamber during the European regime.

By now, the chamber has a membership of nearly 55 firms, playing a prominent role in the maritime trade activity on the Kakinada coast, apart from addressing the issues of the workforce that engage in the operation of Kakinada deep sea port and anchorage port.