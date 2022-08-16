Andhra Pradesh: Renovated swimming pool inaugurated in Vijayawada

Swimmers taking a dive after the inauguration of the swimming pool, at KL Rao Nagar in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Adimulapu Suresh inaugurated the renovated Dr. K.L. Rao VMC Swimming Pool at K.L. Rao Nagar in the city on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar, and Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao, Mr.. Suresh laid the foundation for the construction of roads and drains in the west constituency at a cost of ₹6 crore. The swimming pool was renovated at a cost of ₹90 lakh.

Mr. Suresh distributed personal protection kits and safety gear to sanitation workers. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suresh said that the construction of the roads was taken up with funds from the 15 th Finance Commission.

He said necessary action will be taken to complete all the pending works in the constituency including the construction of the sports complex and stadium at Vidyadharapuram.

He stressed the need for making the city plastic-free by avoiding the use of single-use plastic items that have been banned. NGOs and people should cooperate with the State government by using alternatives such as jute bags and cloth bags to help make the ban a success, he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said all parks in the city are being renovated to improve the quality of public amenities for citizens.

Mr. Swapnil called upon the citizens to make use of the swimming pool. Regarding frequent clogging of the underground drainage system in the area, Mr. Swapnil said that sanitary napkins and diapers were the main cause and asked the public to dispose of them only in the red colour bins given to every household. Deputy Mayor A. Shailaja Reddy and others were present.