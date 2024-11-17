 />
Renovated Swarnalingeswara Swamy temple consecrated in Nellore

The temple is believed to have been built by Kakatiya king Pratapa Rudra some 1,000 years back

Published - November 17, 2024 08:04 pm IST - NELLORE

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MA&UD Ponguru Narayana, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Swarna Bharat trust’s managing trustee Deepa Venkat offer prayers at the renovated Swarnalingeswara temple in Nellore on Sunday.

Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MA&UD Ponguru Narayana, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Swarna Bharat trust's managing trustee Deepa Venkat offer prayers at the renovated Swarnalingeswara temple in Nellore on Sunday.

The Swarnalingeswara Swamy temple at Swarnala Cheruvu (Ganesh Ghat) of Nellore city was formally thrown open to the public after the consecration ceremony on Sunday.

The temple, believed to have been built by Kakatiya king Pratapa Rudra around 1,000 years back, was renovated recently. Sringeri Sarada Peetham junior pontiff (uttaradhikari) Sri Vidhu Sekhara Bharathi Maha Swami participated in the consecration ceremony, ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’, along with Tuni Tapovanam pontiff Sri Sachidananda Saraswati Swami. The Sringeri pontiff poured sacred water on the deity and splashed the same on devotees, who were chanting ‘Hara Hara Sankara Jaya Jaya Sankara’.

Deepa Venkat, Swarna Bharat Trust’s managing trustee and daughter of former Vice-President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu, who had initiated the renovation work, explained that the temple, after the ‘Mandala Puja’, would become as holy as the established ancient shrines. Rituals at par with such shrines would be performed here in the future, she added. Mr. Venkaiah Naidu’s wife M. Usha was also present.

Meanwhile, Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Ponguru Narayana, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, APSRTC Regional Chairman (Nellore) Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy and Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav offered prayers at the renovated temple and termed it the ‘pride of Nellore’.

Published - November 17, 2024 08:04 pm IST

