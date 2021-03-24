Renovated police office retains old world charm

Serve with a smile, Home Minister tells personnel while inaugurating it

The renovated District Police Office, a heritage structure built in the year 1907, was opened on Tuesday.

The structure has been given a new lease of life while retaining its charm. The additions include a new staircase, furniture for different sections and a reception counter. Using sand blasting technique, structural engineers scaled the dirt on the stone walls and bound them with cement. Vitrified tiles, polished teak furniture and cushy office chairs and desks added a new charm to the vintage building.

While opening the DPO along with Minister for Housing and district in-charge Minister Ch. Ranganatha Raju and MLAs, Minister for Home and Disaster Management M. Sucharita said that the building is a testimony to the good work being done by the AP Police and the Guntur Rural District Police. The State police is one of the best forces in the country and won 125 awards in various categories.

‘Credit goes to CM’

“All the credit for bringing in several reforms in policing should go to our Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who said at his first meeting with the Collectors and SPs, to have patience with those visiting the police stations and serve them with a smile. The CM also told the officers to ensure transparency and accountability in the system. The Spandana is one such initiative. With the launch of Disha App, we are providing 89 services to women in distress. Women help desks have been set up at all police stations and Abhaya scheme was launched to help women and children,’’ said Ms. Sucharita.

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said it was commendable that the district police have renovated a historic building and also 64 rural police stations. The clean ambience and friendly atmosphere in police stations will go a long way towards providing efficient service to people.

DIG Trivikram Varma said that the renovation has been done within a short time without disturbing the core structure.

Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni said the renovation was inspired by the CM’s Naadu-Nedu initiative.

Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati, Chief Whip of Legislative Council Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Chief Whip in Assembly Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, MPs M. Venkata Ramana Rao and Nandigam Suresh and MLAs were present.