Renovated police hospital, indoor stadium inaugurated in Anantapur

March 02, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Anantapur range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) R.N. Ammireddy has said that the welfare of police personnel and their families carry paramount importance. He, along with Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, inaugurated various welfare programmes for the police personnel in Anantapur on March 2 (Saturday).

The officials inaugurated an indoor stadium and a police hospital which were recently renovated. The hospital was strengthened with 20 new beds, AC patient wards, and a diagnostic centre with advanced equipment.

“The welfare of the police personnel is very important as it impacts their performance at work. The police system will be good only if the police personnel and their family are well,” Mr. Ammireddy said.

SP Anburajan asked the police personnel to maintain perfect health and not miss their daily physical regimen such as drills and meditation, which would help them overcome stress while performing duties.

Senior police officials from across Anantapur district were present.

