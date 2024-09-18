Renovated indoor stadium inaugurated at JNTU-Kakinada campus

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada) in-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.V.G. Muralikrishna on Wednesday inaugurated the renovated indoor stadium on the university campus. The indoor stadium had been used for various purposes including the 2024 general elections due to which it lost its sheen.

“The indoor stadium has been renovated with an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh. It is equipped with four courts including badminton, shuttl, and table tennis,” said in-charge Registrar Prof. V. Raveendranath.