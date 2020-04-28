Even in lock down Renigunta abuzz as hub of transporting essentials

Even as passenger trains stopped on the tracks, Renigunta Junction here is still abuzz with activity. This station has turned into a logistical epicentre from where essential commodities are being transported to various destinations, thus providing a breather to the nation during the lock down.

Guntakal division in the South Central Railways (SCR) continued freight and parcel services across Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to meet the growing demand from the states. The Division has so far transported and unloaded 2500 metric tonnes of commodities through 75 BCN (goods) rakes.

According to Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager Alok Tiwari, 66 out of the 75 rakes were used for transporting rice, one for wheat, six for fertilisers and two for cement. The stock was unloaded at Yerpedu, Renigunta, Zangalpalli, Timmancherla, Raichur, Yadgir stations to meet the demand in Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur districts of Andhra Pradesh and Raichur and Yadgir districts of Karnataka. This apart, 253 coal rakes, each carrying 5000 MT, were transported to meed the demand of power houses at Yedlapur, Yeramarus and Muddanur.

Already, ‘Doodh Duronto’ special trains are run from Renigunta to Hazrat Nizamuddin, which have so far transported 28 lakh litres of milk to meet the needs of Delhi’s citizens. “Among other perishables, 20 VPHs (high capacity parcel vans), each carrying 23 tonnes of food such as musk melon, mangoes and fish, were transported from Guntakal to Howrah and Hazrat Nizamuddin”, explained Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Prashant Kumar.

The Division also commenced parcel service from Renigunta to Secunderabad and transported medicines, fish, eggs, lemon, betel leaves, green grocery and other essentials. “In all, 3,597 MT of perishable goods were transported from the Division during the lock down period till April 26, through which SC Railway earned ₹1.56 crore,” adds Tirupati Station Director S.N.R. Sarma.

The lock down might have brought the nation to a standstill, but the freight wing of the railways continues its operations to forever meet the demand-supply gap.