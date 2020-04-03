Renigunta declared ‘red zone’

After the Thyagaraja Nagar locality in Tirupati, the Renigunta area abutting Tirupati has been declared a ‘red zone’, following the emergence of a COVID-19 positive case on Friday.

The mandal headquarters town has been divided into three layers to implement the same. The area within a 3-km radius has been marked as ‘red zone’ where inward and outward movement from the 5,170 houses remain restricted. Special medical teams will check the health status of the residents in a radius of 1.5 km from the positive case identified. Likewise, 150 metres around the house will be treated as a very sensitive zone, said Revenue Divisional Officer (Tirupati) Kanaka Narasa Reddy.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 observer R.P. Sisodia said the lockdown should be implemented very strictly. Speaking to Nagari municipal, police and revenue officials at the Tamil Nadu border check-post, he said the police should ensure strict adherence to lockdown, as even the economically strong nations struggled to defeat the virus due to inefffective lockdown.