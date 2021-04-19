Renewed thrust on testing, treatment of COVID-19 patients: CM

Ward and village volunteers to survey all households

Stressing the need for a renewed thrust on tracking, testing and treatment of the people infected by coronavirus, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the sharp increase in the number of positive cases in the last few days necessitated the closure of schools and restrictions on gatherings in public and closed spaces from April 20.

In a review meeting on the COVID situation in the State on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that maintaining physical distance was of utmost importance and people should be careful while going to cinema theatres, convention centres, hotels and other public places.

He insisted that there should be a gap of at least six feet between two seats during social functions and one seat should be kept empty for every two seats in cinema theatres.

The Chief Minister exhorted the hospitals to be prepared to tackle the rush of patients and to accord a top priority to sanitation.

Oxygen production

He directed the officials to get all the households surveyed by the ward and village volunteers and other staff to know the extent of prevalence of the virus. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that oxygen production facilities should be created if required and the State’s share of oxygen from the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has also to be obtained.

The officials informed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that the government had arranged for a daily supply of 310 tonnes of oxygen. The State has 26,446 beds with oxygen facility.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, Principal Secretary (Health) A.K. Singhal, Commissioner of Health Katamneni Bhaskar and other officials were also present in the review meeting.