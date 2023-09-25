Renewed popularity for Puli Veshalu dance in Vizianagaram

September 25, 2023 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Public appeal for the traditional ‘Puli veshalu’ (tiger dance) has picked up in the city after a gap of three years, thanks to Ganesh pandal organisers, who are hiring the artistes to perform during the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols.

Owing to the stringent rules for setting up pandals and the COVID-19 pandemic, the artistes could not get any opportunity to showcase their talent in the past three years. With the relaxation of norms, however, they are back in action.

From the times of Rajas

The artistes, who have their body painted yellow with black stripes to resemble the coat of a tiger, dance in pandals and junctions to the rhythmic beat of drums. This novel dance form is famous in Vizianagaram owing to the patronage from Vizianagaram Rajas and others for the past 350 years, according to sources.

Their performance always catches the attention of people during the Pyditalli Ammavari utsavam, Dasara and Sankranti festivals. Twenty-five teams are currently active in the city.

The nitty-gritty of Puli veshalu

Thirteen people form a group, three of whom perform the dance, with two carrying the tigers’ symbolic tail. The others provide musical support with drums.

Notably, many of the viewers, irrespective of age, would also join the dance, providing the much-needed fun for others. President of Vasant Vihar Regency Ganesh pandal organising committee Challa Sugunakara Rao said such dance performances would also help the youth learn the heritage, culture and traditions of Vizianagaram.

Senior artiste Rangubotula Sanyasi Rao said the preparation for the dance was tough as the makeover would take at least four hours. “The artistes should be physically fit as well as they need to dance for almost six hours continuously. That is why we make the artistes practise for at least 15 days before major festivals,” added Mr. Sanyasi Rao.

Making ends meet

The organisers pay around ₹13,000-₹15,000 for each dance performance. The artistes, however, say the amount is not enough as they need to spend money on paints and transport as well.

President of Vizianagaram district Janapada Vritti Kalakarula Sangham P. Shanmukha Rao urged the government to pay an honorarium to senior artistes so that they could lead a dignified life without depending on others.

