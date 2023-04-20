Renewable Energy Resource Centre to be inaugurated today

April 20, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy will inaugurate a Renewable Energy Resource Centre (RERC) on the premises of AP Council of Science and Technology at Bhavanipuram on April 20.

According to an official release, the RERC will give the visitors an insight into the Renewable Energy (RE) technologies and energy conservation concepts, for which the NREDCAP kept a variety of RE gadgets on display.

The Minister will also inaugurate an electric vehicle charging station there, which will be mainly beneficial to pilgrims visiting Kanaka Durga temple.

