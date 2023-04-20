HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Renewable Energy Resource Centre to be inaugurated today

April 20, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy will inaugurate a Renewable Energy Resource Centre (RERC) on the premises of AP Council of Science and Technology at Bhavanipuram on April 20.

According to an official release, the RERC will give the visitors an insight into the Renewable Energy (RE) technologies and energy conservation concepts, for which the NREDCAP kept a variety of RE gadgets on display. 

The Minister will also inaugurate an electric vehicle charging station there, which will be mainly beneficial to pilgrims visiting Kanaka Durga temple.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.