Renewable energy project tocater to needs of TTD, says EO

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy has said that the temple trust board will undertake every measure to ensure environmental protection at Tirumala and the preservation of greenery in the Seshachalam Range.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at the TTD administrative building on Sunday, marking the 75th Independence Day, Mr. Jawahar Reddy highlighted the plan to generate 5 MW power from a project sprawling over 25 acres atop Dharmagiri, dubbing it as a major initiative to ensure green energy to meet the TTD’s needs.

Similarly, 35 electric cars procured from the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) would be deployed at various points. “The implementation of ban on plastic products has been intensified at Tirumala and pure drinking water is made available under the ‘Jala Prasadam’ scheme, which obviates the need for pilgrims to carry pet bottles with them,” Mr. Reddy said. The garlands used in various rituals would be recycled to produce ‘Agarbathi’ which would be sold under the TTD label. The move would achieve the twin objectives—making available a product to the devotees and proper disposal of garlands.

‘Panchagavya’ products

Apart from promoting 15 ‘Panchagavya’ products, the TTD has also signed pacts with the SV Veterinary University for embryo transfer and animal feed production.

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Joint EO Sada Bhargavi, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer (FA&CAO) O. Balaji took part in the celebrations.