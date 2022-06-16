Renaming of Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh: police step up security in Amalapuram

Government likely to announce decision on renaming district tomorrow

The police are gearing up to prevent any untoward incident in Amalapuram and its neighbouring mandals, as the government is likely to announce its decision on renaming of Konaseema district on June 18.

The State government issued a one-month notification on May 18, inviting objections for renaming of Konaseema district as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, as a section of people demanded naming the district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Members of various organisations and people of different castes of SC and BC communities had sent messages on renaming of the district and attacked each other at a few places in Amalapuram and the neighbouring villages.

Police registered six cases on the incidents in Amalapuram, Kothapeta, Amalapuram (Rural) and other areas. Some people had sent objectionable messages which led to tension, said the police.

Trouble broke out in Amalapuram, the district headquarters on May 24, in which miscreants attacked and burnt the houses of Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and Mummidivaram MLA P. Satish. They set fire to Collectorate and torched two buses and a few private vehicles. About 25 police personnel suffered injuries in the violence.

With the 30-day period for the notification expiring on June 18, vigil has been stepped in wake of the recent violence in the district, a senior police officer monitoring the situation in Konaseema district said.

Police organised elaborate security for ‘Neeli Kavatu’ organised by various organizations in Vijayawada on June 15, demanding the renaming of Konaseema after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

“We have made fool-proof security arrangements in Amalapuram on June 18. Instructions have been given to keep a watch on social media groups and observe the movements of rowdy, history and suspect sheeters and other criminals in the district,” Director-General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy told The Hindu on Thursday.

Stern action would be taken against those who tried to disturb peace and created law and order problems. As a precautionary measure, additional forces had been positioned in Konaseema district, Mr. Reddy said.